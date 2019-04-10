House exploded in Kansas City, fire crews search wreckage for person

KCFD Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker describes house explosion KCFD Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said crews responded to a house explosion Wednesday at 15th Terrace and Fremont Avenue. Crews searched the wreckage after a person was reported to have been inside. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK KCFD Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said crews responded to a house explosion Wednesday at 15th Terrace and Fremont Avenue. Crews searched the wreckage after a person was reported to have been inside.

Kansas City firefighters were searching for a person in the wreckage of a house that exploded Wednesday in east Kansas City.

Firefighters responded to the scene about 4:15 p.m. near 15th Terrace and Fremont Avenue, said Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker of the Kansas City Fire Department.

The house had already collapsed when crews arrived. Debris in the street and the reports of neighbors indicated that the house had exploded and then caught fire, Walker said.

By 5:30 p.m., the fire was under control and crews were searching the wreckage.

Neighbors told firefighters that a person may have been inside the house when it collapsed, Walker said.

“We’re not a hundred percent sure if somebody’s there, but that’s the reports that we have,” he said.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Gas service to the house had been shut off since 2017, so fire officials did not think gas was a likely cause, Walker said.

It was unclear how many people lived at the home, but it was thought to have been occupied.

Walker said medical crews had on prior occasions observed up to five people at the house, but they had reports of only one person present at the time of the explosion.