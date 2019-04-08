Water main break shoots column of water into air at 95th and Nall, shuts down traffic

Geyser of water closes intersection at 95th and Nall A broken water main sprayed a column of water into the air at 95th Street and Nall Avenue Monday. City workers closed the intersection to traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A broken water main sprayed a column of water into the air at 95th Street and Nall Avenue Monday. City workers closed the intersection to traffic.

A water main break in Overland Park sent a column of water shooting high into the air near 95th Street and Nall Avenue Monday and closed the intersection to traffic.

Authorities said the break and the resulting geyser of water have shut down Nall Avenue between 95th and 97th streets.

“There was a huge geyser coming from the ground.” said Theresa Spencer, an area resident. “Just water spewing out of that hole for like, ever.”

The water utility company WaterOne said it had crews on site working on repairs and that the work could take several hours.

The incident, WaterOne said, was caused by a break in an 8-inch water main below the street.

A nearby grocery store closed because of the break.

No injuries have been reported.