Kansas City, Kan., man killed when semi crashes into his wrecked pickup truck on I-35

A man in a pickup that wrecked into a median barrier was killed early Sunday when a semitractor-trailer crashed into the disabled truck on Interstate 35 in Olathe, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The victim was identified as Nolvin Nain Lopez-Flores, 35, of Kansas City, Kansas, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred as Lopez-Flores was headed north on I-35 shortly after midnight Sunday. For an unknown reason, Lopez-Flores lost control of his pickup truck and it went off the left side of the highway and crashed into the concrete median barrier wall, according to the crash report.

The pickup truck then bounced back into the left lane of traffic, becoming disabled.

A northbound semi driven by a 62-year-old Buckner, Missouri, man collided with the pickup. The driver told the Highway Patrol that he didn’t see the disabled pickup.

Lopez-Flores was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.