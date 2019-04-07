Person dies after disabled vehicle in lane of traffic is struck on I-35 in Olathe

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

One person is dead after a disabled vehicle in a lane of traffic on Interstate 35 in Olathe was struck by another vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol

The fatal crash occurred shortly after midnight Sunday along northbound I-35, just past 119th Street.

A vehicle was headed north when for an unknown reason the driver lost control and ran off the left side of the highway, according to the Highway Patrol. The vehicle slammed into the concrete median barrier wall and bounced back into the left lane of traffic, where it became disabled.

Another vehicle headed north in the left lane of traffic did not see the disabled vehicle and collided with it.





The name of the deceased person has not been released. Further details on the crash also were not available Sunday morning.