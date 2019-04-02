Local

53-year-old Osawatomie resident identified as victim of fatal U.S. 169 crash

Olathe police have identified a 53-year-old as the victim of a fatal crash that happened last week on U.S. 169.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. March 29 on the highway near 161st Street.

Police have not released details on what led up to the wreck but said five vehicles were involved. 

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victim has been identified as Tracy Hood of Osawatomie. Hood was the only person in the vehicle, police said.

A person in another vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash shut down part of the highway for four hours.

Sgt. Logan Bonney, a police spokesman, said Tuesday that the crash was still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
