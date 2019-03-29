Local

One person killed in Olathe crash; U.S. 169 closed while police investigate

By Kaitlyn Schwers

March 29, 2019 05:35 PM

The Olathe Police Department said one person was found dead after an injury crash Friday near U.S. 169 and 161st Street. Part of the highway was closed to drivers while police investigated.
One person died and another was injured in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 169 in Olathe, police said in a statement.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. on the highway near 161st Street.

Officers arriving at the scene found one person dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Another person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

Part of the highway was closed while police investigated.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

