Construction worker’s death at Kansas City convention hotel site was suicide: police

Construction worker falls 23 stories to his death A construction worker fell 23 stories from a downtown Kansas City building site Thursday morning. Emergency workers responded to the scene about 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Baltimore Avenue. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A construction worker fell 23 stories from a downtown Kansas City building site Thursday morning. Emergency workers responded to the scene about 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Baltimore Avenue. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death of a construction worker who fell from an upper floor at the Lowes convention hotel building site near downtown Kansas City last week is thought to have been a suicide, police said Tuesday.

Police identified the worker as Dakota L. O’Sullivan Sr., 25, of Kansas City, Kansas.

O’Sullivan was a carpenter and worked for PCI Construction. He was married and had two children. A third child is expected in September, according to his obituary. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for a memorial fund for him.

O’Sullivan died Thursday morning at the building that will be named the Loews Kansas City Convention Center Hotel.

The hotel is under construction and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2020.