Construction worker falls 23 stories to his death at KC’s convention hotel

By Robert A. Cronkleton and

Glenn E. Rice

March 28, 2019 11:27 AM

A construction worker was killed Thursday morning when he fell 23 stories at the Loews convention hotel construction site in Kansas City’s Crossroads district, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

Emergency workers responded about 10 a.m. to the hotel that’s under construction in the 1500 block of Baltimore Avenue, said Deputy Chief/Chief Fire Marshal Jimmy Walker, a spokesman for the fire department.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details of what led up to the fall were not immediately available.

Groundbreaking on the $325 million hotel was held just a little over a year ago. The 800-room hotel at 16th Street and Baltimore is expected to open in Spring 2020.

Once completed, the building will stand 24 stories high and will connect with the Kansas City Convention Center. The hotel, which will be named Loews Kansas City Convention Center Hotel, is expected to create 600 permanent jobs.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

