Local

Dozens of flights delayed at KCI as technical glitch causes trouble at airports nationwide

By Robert A. Cronkleton

April 01, 2019 10:47 AM

KCI single terminal groundbreaking: ‘Wheels up, Kansas City!’

Mayor Sly James and city leaders broke ground for KCI single terminal Monday, Mar. 25, 2019. Operating an excavator, James took part in demolishing Terminal A.
By
Up Next
Mayor Sly James and city leaders broke ground for KCI single terminal Monday, Mar. 25, 2019. Operating an excavator, James took part in demolishing Terminal A.
By

Dozen of arriving and departing flights at Kansas City International Airport were late Monday after a technical glitch at an aviation company led to delays at major U.S. airlines.

While the glitch has been resolved, travelers were being urged to have patience and to check on their flight information with their airlines or online at flykci.com in case there was any residual disruption in their travel plans.

As of 10:15 a.m. Monday, about 32 departing and 37 arriving flights scheduled for the rest of Monday were delayed at KCI. It was uncertain if all of the flights were being affected by delays caused by the technical glitch.

The airlines showing delays included Southwest, Delta, Spirit and United, according to flykci.com.

Delays first appeared in Chicago, New York, Miami and Boston and spread to Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Washington D.C, according to the Associated Press.

The technical glitch was related to AeroData, a company that provides weight and balance technology for planes at some airlines.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

politics-government

politics-government

the-buzz

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

  Comments  