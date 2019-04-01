Dozens of flights delayed at KCI as technical glitch causes trouble at airports nationwide

Dozen of arriving and departing flights at Kansas City International Airport were late Monday after a technical glitch at an aviation company led to delays at major U.S. airlines.

While the glitch has been resolved, travelers were being urged to have patience and to check on their flight information with their airlines or online at flykci.com in case there was any residual disruption in their travel plans.

As of 10:15 a.m. Monday, about 32 departing and 37 arriving flights scheduled for the rest of Monday were delayed at KCI. It was uncertain if all of the flights were being affected by delays caused by the technical glitch.

The airlines showing delays included Southwest, Delta, Spirit and United, according to flykci.com.

Delays first appeared in Chicago, New York, Miami and Boston and spread to Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Washington D.C, according to the Associated Press.

The technical glitch was related to AeroData, a company that provides weight and balance technology for planes at some airlines.