Convention hotel on track to open spring 2020. In time for Big 12 tourney? We’ll see

In an ideal world, the long-awaited Loews convention hotel in Kansas City would open next spring just as the Big 12 Conference basketball tournament descends on the city, one of its busiest times of the year.
And while the developers of the 800-room hotel are aware of the tournament and the tourism it brings to downtown Kansas City, they say it’s a bit too soon to know if its grand opening will coincide with the Big 12 festivities.
“We’re very much aware of all the various schedules for the month of March as it relates to the big sporting events in town,” said Jonathan Tisch, chairman and chief executive of Loews Hotels & Co., who arrived in Kansas City to tour the construction site on Wednesday. “We are doing everything we can and it’s a little early to assess whether we’ll make those sports dates.”
Tisch said the project is on time to open in the spring of 2020 and on budget. The building, which will be 24 stories, currently reaches 17 stories into the sky at its construction site at 16th Street and Baltimore Avenue.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Tisch said the project schedule has benefited from reasonable weather and hasn’t been affected by increases in building prices or limited availability in construction labor.
“I’m knocking on all kinds of wood,” Tisch said.
Comments