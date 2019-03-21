Kansas City police identify 3-year-old struck and killed by gas company truck

A toddler who was hit by a gas company truck and killed in downtown Kansas City this week has been identified by police as Jayden Courtney.
The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on 11th Street near Grand Boulevard.
When police arrived at the scene, they found Jayden in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The boy, who was from Kansas City, was 3 years old.
In a statement Thursday, Kansas City police said the investigation into the crash was ongoing.
Investigators were completing a reconstruction of the crash, gathering statements from witnesses and continuing to look over evidence.
Once the investigation is finished, the Police Department will turn its findings over to the local prosecutor’s office for review.
“In a case like this detectives want to be thorough first and foremost, which can take some time,” police said. “We think it is worth taking all the time necessary to get all the details correct to get a clear picture of what led up to the crash.”
According to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, a preliminary investigation showed Jayden was walking with his father along the south side of 11th Street when the boy broke away from his father’s hand and ran into the street.
The boy was hit by a Spire gas company truck, which was heading westbound.
Police said the truck stayed at the scene and the driver was cooperating with police.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department Traffic Investigations Section at 816-482-8190.
