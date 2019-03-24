Waters recede on the Missouri River, but major flooding remains north of Kansas City

While floodwaters receded along the swollen Missouri River this weekend, communities north of Kansas City remained in major flood stage Sunday.

The Missouri River crested in Kansas City Saturday night and began receding Sunday morning, but cities downstream continued to brace for flooding.

St. Joseph and Atchison continued to have major flooding Sunday morning. People were being urged to stay away from floodwaters because they were contaminated.

As of 11:30 a.m., the Missouri River in St. Joseph was at 29.31 feet. That was down from 32.08 feet, when the river crested Friday afternoon.

If that reading doesn’t change, it will set a record high crest, breaking the previous record of 32.07 feet set in July 1993, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo.

Meanwhile, the Missouri River at Atchison crested at 31.2 feet Friday, slightly below the record of 31.63 feet in July 1993. By Sunday morning, the river was at 30.09 feet.

In the Kansas City metropolitan area, the Missouri River at Parkville crested overnight at about 35 feet. By Sunday morning, it had dropped to 34.35 feet.

In Riverside, Missouri 9 remained closed Sunday in both directions because floodwaters covered the highway. The northbound lanes were closed at Northwest Briarcliff Parkway and the southbound lanes were closed at Riverway Boulevard. Northwest Tullison Road also was closed in that area.

In downtown Kansas City, the Missouri River crested about 34.4 feet and had fallen to 33.6 feet shortly before noon Sunday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported on Twitter that water levels had risen slightly near Missouri City Sunday.

Water levels were up east of Missouri City closer to the Cooley Lake River Access, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said it had not received any calls for assistance from that area.

The Platte County Health Department announced on Twitter that it would provide free tetanus shots to county residents directly impacted by the flooding or responding to the damage caused by floodwaters.

People need a tetanus shot if they haven’t had one in the last 10 years or it’s been more than 5 years since their last shot and they’ve been wounded or cut.

The health department is at 1201 East Street in Parkville. The phone number is 816-587-5998.