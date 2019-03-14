Local

Wind knocks down BBQ tent outside Sprint Center; forecast warns of 50 mph gusts

Strong winds knock down Big 12 BBQ tent outside Sprint Center

The National Weather Service warned of strong winds blowing throughout the Kansas City region Thursday. 

Winds of 40 mph or 50 mph were possible, the weather service said. A wind advisory would remain in effect until 10 p.m. 

Early in the morning, the winds knocked down a barbecue tent set up outside the Sprint Center as part of fan activities for the Big 12 Conference men’s basketball championship tournament. 

Workers were repairing the tent about 8 a.m. 

