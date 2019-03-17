Kansas City’s 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off with celebrity grand marshal

Kansas City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade started about 11 a.m. Sunday at Linwood Boulevard and Broadway.

The parade route proceeds south along Broadway to 43rd Street.

The grand marshal of the parade is “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet. Stonestreet joins a long list of KC celebrities who’ve led the parade, including “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn and, last year, comedian David Koechner, another Big Slick host.

The theme for the 2019 parade is “Shamrocks & Shenanigans.”





On Saturday, Kansas City kicked off the St. Patrick’s Day festivities with a crowd of hundreds gathering to watch the parade before the parade — the 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day Warm-Up Parade in Brookside.

The Warm-Up Parade featured Irish dancers, local elected officials and candidates hoping to become local elected officials. Their parade route traveled east down 63rd Street and turned right onto Main Street.