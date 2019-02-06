‘Modern’ touch to KC St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Eric Stonestreet to be grand marshal

Kansas City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will have a thoroughly “Modern” marshal this year.

“Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet, a Kansas City, Kan., native, will be the grand marshal of the 2019 parade, organizers announced Wednesday.

“It’s a wonderful Kansas City tradition and I look forward to seeing lots of warm friendly faces along the route,” Stonestreet said in a statement. “Be there and wear your green!”

The holiday and parade are Sunday, March 17. It will start at 11 a.m. at Linwood Boulevard and Broadway and proceed south on Broadway to 43rd Street.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

It seems Stonestreet has been hanging around his hometown a lot lately. Just last month he was at Arrowhead Stadium, decked out in Chiefs gear, for the playoff games. He’s also a frequent visitor to his alma mater, Kansas State University. And every June he returns to co-host Big Slick Celebrity Weekend to raise money for Children’s Mercy Hospital.





Entertaining Kansas City folks on St. Patrick’s Day is a familiar gig for Stonestreet, who, during high school, dressed as Fizbo the clown in the parade — a personality he occasionally brings back on “Modern Family.” He also used to participate in Brogeen’s Brigade, a troupe of entertainers who visited Children’s Mercy so patients and their families staying there could enjoy the spirit of the holiday, organizers say.

“This is not only special because of Eric’s career success, but for us it feels like a reunion of sorts after his participation as Fizbo all those years ago,” Derek Campbell, senior co-chair of the parade, said in a statement.

On “Modern Family,” Stonestreet plays Cameron, the larger-than-life half of a same-sex couple. ABC announced on Tuesday that next year will be the last for the long-running, Emmy-winning series.





Stonestreet joins a long list of KC celebrities who’ve led the parade, including “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn and, last year, comedian David Koechner, another Big Slick host.





Big Slick, whose hosts also include Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Rob Riggle, is set for June 7 and 8, with a softball game at Kauffman Stadium and an auction at the Sprint Center.



