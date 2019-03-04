Crash in KCK kills one, injures woman and child

A man has been killed following a one vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas, police say.
The accident happened at 10th Street and Kansas Highway 5 at about 7:50 p.m., according to police.
Officers say an adult woman driver was heading northbound on North 10 street when she lost control, went off the road and struck a tree. The car was also carrying a man and a small child in the backseat.
After the crash, all three passengers were transported to an area hospital where the man, who was seated behind the driver, died. The woman and the child have non life-threatening injuries.
This is the second single vehicle crash of the day where a driver lost control and ran into a tree. Earlier in the day, a teenage boy crashed a car into a tree at West 131st Street and Switzer Road, suffering critical injuries.
This is a developing story.
Comments