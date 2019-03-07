Local

Groundbreaking for new KCI Airport terminal announced

March 07, 2019

A groundbreaking celebration for the new $1.5 billion terminal project at Kansas City International Airport will take place in late March, the Kansas City Aviation Department and the project developer announced Thursday morning.

The festivities are scheduled for 2 p.m. March 25 at KCI’s Terminal A parking structure. People interested in attending the groundbreaking must register by visiting kci-edgemoor.com/events-1.

The announcement comes a week after the City Council approved the agreements between the city and developer Edgemoor setting out design and construction of the airport, goals for women- and minority-owned business participation and community benefits to enhance the Kansas City’s workforce.

The ground breaking is expected to draw city officials, airline representatives, project partners, labor and business leaders.

The new single terminal at KCI will have 39 gates and more than 1 million square feet. It will be the largest infrastructure project in Kansas City’s history. The project is expected to generate as many as 5,000 construction-related jobs.

Additional details on the groundbreaking will be made available at at FlyKCI.com and kci-edgemoor.com in the coming weeks. 

