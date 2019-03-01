33-year-old woman dies from injuries following apartment fire in Olathe

A 33-year-old Olathe woman died from her injuries on Friday after her apartment caught fire, the fire department said in a news release.
She was identified as Alexandria A. Armstrong.
The fire happened in the 400 block of North Monroe Street in Olathe about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters pulled Armstrong from the home and she was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She died Friday at the hospital, the fire department said.
Investigators said it appeared the fire started by accident.
They believe a damaged electrical cord ignited a couch and other nearby items.
The damage to the property was estimated to be $35,000.
