One person critically injured after apartment fire in Olathe

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 28, 2019 08:28 PM

A resident was injured Thursday night after an apartment caught fire in Olathe.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of North Monroe Street about 7:30 p.m.

According to Capt. Mike Hall, firefighters rescued an adult from one of the apartments that was on fire.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A firefighter was also taken to a hospital after receiving a minor injury, the fire department later said on Twitter.

Hall said it was too early to tell what caused the fire, but said firefighters put the flames out quickly and were investigating at the scene.

The building where the fire happened was described as a home that was converted to apartments years ago.

Four people who live in an adjacent apartment were displaced due to the fire, the fire department said. The Red Cross was assisting.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

