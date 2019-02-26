The Star is named Scripps Howard finalist for coverage of Branson duck boat tragedy

The Star’s coverage of the July sinking of a Branson duck boat that killed 17 people was named a finalist Tuesday in the 66th Annual Scripps Howard Awards.

The work was recognized in the breaking news category. Other finalists were The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for coverage of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pennsylvania and the South Florida Sun Sentinel for coverage of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Finalists were chosen in 15 categories from a total of 912 entries.

A panel of journalists and media industry leaders met earlier this month at the Poynter Institute for Media Studies in St. Petersburg, Fla., to judge the 2018 entries.

“Though these are challenging times for journalists and news organizations, the work produced by Scripps Howard Awards finalists is a testament to our industry’s unwavering commitment to the press’ responsibility to safeguard our democracy,” said Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson. “Scripps is proud to support the Scripps Howard Foundation’s celebration of the year’s finest journalism.”

Winners will be announced March 5 during a live stream on YouTube and Facebook.