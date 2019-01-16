UMKC professor resigns amid investigation he used students as ‘slave labor’

The University of Missouri-Kansas City Pharmacy School professor accused of exploiting foreign graduate students at the School of Pharmacy has resigned.

University officials made the announcement in an email Wednesday afternoon to the School of Pharmacy that Ashim Mitra resigned one day before a final hearing was set to start to determine his future with UMKC.

Mitra, had been put on paid suspension by the university in November after The Kansas City Star reported that former students accused him of coercing graduate students from India to do his lawn work, care for his dog and serve at social gatherings and other menial tasks. One student called the work “slave labor.”

Students told The Star they feared they would be forced to leave the university or lose their visas if they did not comply.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

After The Star’s report, University Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal said that UMKC was already looking into allegations of misconduct.





The university’s investigation of Mitra’s actions began before the chancellor took over at UMKC in June, Agrawal said.

Mitra joined the UMKC faculty in 1994 as chairman of the Pharmaceutical Sciences Division and held that post until last year. He continued teaching until his suspension.

The Star found that over Mitra’s 24 years at the school, he compelled his students to act as his personal servants. They hauled equipment, served food and bused tables at his social events. They were expected to tend his lawn, look after his dog and water the house plants, sometimes for weeks at a time, when he and his wife were away.

Mitra, in emailed statements to The Star, has denied any wrongdoing.





The Star interviewed nearly a dozen former students, who, like Mitra, were all from India. They said Mitra’s hints and direct threats led them to believe he would have their visas revoked if they did not comply with his demands.

Mitra’s former colleagues told The Star they saw students performing menial tasks off campus or heard their complaints. A few colleagues repeatedly told the professor his actions were improper, yet nothing changed.

This story will be updated.