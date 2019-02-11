KCPD officer dies after being hospitalized for days with self-inflicted gunshot wound

A Kansas City police officer who had been hospitalized for days with a self-inflicted gunshot wound has died, the Police Department announced Monday.

The officer was found injured about 9 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, near Northeast Cookingham Road and Interstate 35 in Liberty.

Police had been searching for the officer, who was off-duty and had reported missing and endangered.

The officer was rushed to a hospital. He remained on life support for several days while waiting for organ donation recipients. The Police Department did not release the officer’s name.

“We are so thankful for the outpouring of support and thought,” Kansas City police Sgt. Jacob Becchina said in a written statement Monday.

Police said the officer is a 10-year veteran of the police department. No other details were released.



