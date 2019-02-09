Local

Officer on life support after self-inflicted injury, Kansas City police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 09, 2019 05:07 PM

A Kansas City police officer is on life support after authorities found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a police spokesman said.

Police, with the help of Liberty authorities, spent part of Friday night looking for the officer who was reported missing and endangered.

After 9 p.m., Liberty police found his vehicle in the parking lot of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. The officer, who was off-duty, attempted to take his own life, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Before 3 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City police spokesman, said the officer remained in the hospital and was on life support awaiting organ donor recipients.

Police said the officer is a 10-year veteran of the police department.

“The officer’s family and KCPD are very appreciative of the support received during this difficult time; please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Becchina said in a statement.

The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

