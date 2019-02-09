Officer on life support after self-inflicted injury, Kansas City police say

A Kansas City police officer is on life support after authorities found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a police spokesman said.
Police, with the help of Liberty authorities, spent part of Friday night looking for the officer who was reported missing and endangered.
After 9 p.m., Liberty police found his vehicle in the parking lot of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. The officer, who was off-duty, attempted to take his own life, police said.
The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Before 3 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City police spokesman, said the officer remained in the hospital and was on life support awaiting organ donor recipients.
Police said the officer is a 10-year veteran of the police department.
“The officer’s family and KCPD are very appreciative of the support received during this difficult time; please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Becchina said in a statement.
The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
