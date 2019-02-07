Kansas City area schools will close again Friday for sub-freezing temps and icy roads

Following a night of freezing rain, sleet and snow in the Kansas City area, crews are continuing to plow and treat major highways and roadways and several schools are canceling classes for another day.

While road conditions have shown some improvement in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri since early Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill is warning of continued hazardous roadways now through Friday morning.

Areas impacted by the ice storm Wednesday and Thursday, including the Kansas City area, received around one-fourth to half an inch of ice and a dusting to up to one inch of snow, according to the weather service.

Many school districts that didn’t have classes on Thursday have decided to close school again Friday due to icy streets, including Kansas City Public Schools.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

“One thing to keep in mind, it’s hard to say how much if any melting occurred Thursday. With the sun out, we saw some minor melting, but temperatures remain far below freezing,” said Jonathan Welsh, a meteorologist with the weather service. “We could have some slick spots once the sun sets going into Friday morning, too.”

Temperatures in the Kansas City area are expected to dip into the single digits Thursday night with wind chill values 10 degrees to possibly 15 degrees below freezing. Wind gusts are estimated to be as high as 18 mph.

Friday is expected to be sunny with with temperatures in the low 20s and wind chill values 10 degrees to zero degrees below freezing.

The good news, Welsh said, is we’re not anticipating more wintry weather — at least not for the next two days.

According to the weather service forecast for Kansas City, there’s a chance of snow late Saturday night and a chance of snow and freezing drizzle Sunday morning.