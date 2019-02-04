Lawrence man killed in chain-reaction crash on Kansas Turnpike west of Bonner Springs

A 21-year-old Lawrence man died in a five-vehicle pileup on the Kansas Turnpike west of Bonner Springs Sunday afternoon.
The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the man as Tristan Kuritz. Six others, including a passenger in Kuritz’s car, were also injured in the crash.
The pileup occurred about 4:15 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 214 on westbound Interstate 70, which is west of Bonner Springs and south of Tonganoxie.
The crash occurred as Kuritz, who was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, and two other vehicles were slowing or stopped because of traffic.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A truck, driven by a 62-year-old Columbia, Mont., man, slammed into the rear of Kuritz’s car, pushing it into a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, which crashed into a 2011 Star bus. A 2017 Ford F-250 pickup tried to avoid the pileup but struck the Grand Caravan.
A 21-year-old woman who was a passenger in Kuritz’s car suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The 33-year-old female driver of the Grand Caravan was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Four women, ranging in ages from 33 to 74, had minor injuries.
The driver of the truck that set off the chain-reaction crash, as well as the bus driver and the pickup driver, were not injured.
Comments