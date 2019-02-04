Local

Lawrence man killed in chain-reaction crash on Kansas Turnpike west of Bonner Springs

By Robert A. Cronkleton

February 04, 2019 02:56 PM

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident

Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.
By
Up Next
Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.
By

A 21-year-old Lawrence man died in a five-vehicle pileup on the Kansas Turnpike west of Bonner Springs Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the man as Tristan Kuritz. Six others, including a passenger in Kuritz’s car, were also injured in the crash.

The pileup occurred about 4:15 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 214 on westbound Interstate 70, which is west of Bonner Springs and south of Tonganoxie.

The crash occurred as Kuritz, who was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, and two other vehicles were slowing or stopped because of traffic.

A truck, driven by a 62-year-old Columbia, Mont., man, slammed into the rear of Kuritz’s car, pushing it into a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan, which crashed into a 2011 Star bus. A 2017 Ford F-250 pickup tried to avoid the pileup but struck the Grand Caravan.

A 21-year-old woman who was a passenger in Kuritz’s car suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The 33-year-old female driver of the Grand Caravan was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Four women, ranging in ages from 33 to 74, had minor injuries.

The driver of the truck that set off the chain-reaction crash, as well as the bus driver and the pickup driver, were not injured.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

  Comments  