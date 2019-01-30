Snow falls in Kansas City area, traffic wrecks reported on highways with slick roads

Shortly after temperatures climbed above 0 degrees Wednesday afternoon, snow began falling across the Kansas City area and wrecks were reported on area highways.

The quick-moving band of snow began swinging through the area shortly after 12:30 p.m.

While accumulations were not expected to be much — between a dusting and an inch — the snow could make travel hazardous for the evening commute as roads become slick in some areas, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Some crashes were already being reported Wednesday afternoon. A multiple-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 35 at Interstate 670 near the west side of the downtown loop blocked the right lanes of the highway about 1:45 p.m.

Another wreck was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Kansas 5 in Wyandotte County.

The falling snow comes on a brutally cold day in the Kansas City area and across the Midwest.

An arctic blast sent temperatures tumbling below zero and created dangerously cold wind chills. Kansas City International Airport saw temperatures drop to -6 degrees at 7:35 a.m.

The coldest wind chill value at the airport was -23 degrees shortly before 4 a.m.

Area school districts canceled classes. Some of the major districts canceling classes included Kansas City, Park Hill, Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley.

Temperatures overnight are expected to remain in the single digits in the Kansas City area. Wind chill values will be around -5 degrees by Thursday morning.

Temperatures, however, will make a steady climb, rising above freezing Thursday and reaching into the 50s Saturday and low 60s on Sunday. A light rain and drizzle is possible Saturday and Sunday.