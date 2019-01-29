Weather

School districts cancel classes as dangerously cold wind chills approach Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton

January 29, 2019 03:45 PM

The dangers of frostbite and how to prevent it

Dr. Dhaval Bhavsar explains why extreme cold is just as bad as extreme heat for the skin. Even 10 to 15-minute exposure to cold temperatures is enough to cause serious injuries to hands and feet
By
Up Next
Dr. Dhaval Bhavsar explains why extreme cold is just as bad as extreme heat for the skin. Even 10 to 15-minute exposure to cold temperatures is enough to cause serious injuries to hands and feet
By

Some Kansas City area children will have school canceled again Wednesday because of a weather forecast calling for dangerously cold wind chills.

The Hickman Mills school district was among the first to announce school would be canceled Wednesday because of the extremely low temperatures and cold wind chills expected. Sedalia schools also canceled classes. Click to see a full list of closings.

The cancellations come as an arctic blast dives into the area, threatening to bring record-setting cold along with bitterly cold wind chills Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

The Kansas City area will be under a wind chill advisory from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday, when wind chills as low as -20 degrees are expected.

Wind chills this cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, it will be much colder north of Kansas City where wind chills of -35 degrees are expected. A wind chill warning has been issued for portions of northwest and north-central Missouri.

See all weather closings, delays in the Kansas City metro area

When wind chills dip this low, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in 10 minutes.

Medical staff at the Burnett Burn Center at The University of Kansas Health System said they expect frostbite injuries to occur mostly on the hands and feet.

Tips they suggested to avoid frostbite include:

Don’t be outside when its below 20 degrees if you can avoid it.

Dress in as many layers as possible.

Wear protective clothing such as gloves, hats, socks and shoes or boots meant for the cold weather.

Avoid getting hands and feet wet.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

weather

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

  Comments  