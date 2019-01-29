KC area will still get mail as cold cancels USPS service in parts of Kansas, Missouri

There will be no mail delivery Wednesday in portions of Kansas and Missouri because of the dangerous temperatures and wind chills gripping the region.

But the U.S. Postal Service said the Kansas City metro area will still receive normal mail delivery. Wichita will also not be affected by the announcement.

The Kansas City area is under a wind chill advisory until noon Wednesday, when wind chills as low as -20 degrees are expected. Schools across the city have already canceled classes.

The postal service announced the suspension of delivery late Tuesday afternoon, but did not detail which portions of the states would not have service.

For the affected areas, there will be no mail pickups from businesses or collection boxes, and no residential or commercial package pickup services.

Retail operations at local offices will be available, but may be limited.

The service suspension also covers Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota, the postal service said.

From across the Midwest, people have been asking USPS to suspend service with posts on Twitter.

“I’m in WI & my mail carrier’s life is more important than my mail.”