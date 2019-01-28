Local

6-year-old from foster home hit by car on U.S. 40 last month in Kansas City has died

By Glenn E. Rice

A 6-year-old girl from a foster home who was hit by a car while running across U.S. 40 in the dark on Dec. 21 has died from her injuries, Kansas City police said Monday.

The girl, identified as Naveyah Hayes, died Friday, more than a month after she was hit by a westbound Kia Optima. Police said Naveyah was trying to cross from the south side of the road to the north.

The driver told investigators that he didn’t see the girl before she was hit. The man pulled over, did not show any signs that he was impaired, and cooperated with police.

Before the crash, the child had been in a state foster home and had walked away unsupervised at least once before but was picked up returned, police said.

Patrons at the Tool Shed Lounge, a bar at U.S. 40 and Phelps Road, said Naveyah showed up there 10 days before she was killed. They treated her to soda, snacks and set her up to play one of the video game machines until police arrived.

The bar patrons, several of whom belonged to a charitable organization called Bikers Advocates, collected toys for the girl during the Christmas holiday.

