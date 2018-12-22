Girl, 6, suffers life-threatening injuries trying to dash across U.S. 40

A 6-year-old girl was fighting for her life early Saturday after she was struck by a car while running across U.S. 40 in east Kansas City.
The girl was hospitalized for life-threatening injures Friday following the 7:30 p.m. accident near Phelps Road. Kansas City police said a westbound Kia Optima struck the child as she tried crossing from the south side of the highway to the north.
The driver did not see the girl until his car hit her and “he had no signs of impairment,” according to a police statement. The driver stopped his vehicle and is cooperating with the investigation.
A section of U.S. 40 was closed about two hours late Friday after the accident. Neither the injured girl nor driver was identified.
