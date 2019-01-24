PGA Tour sues Johnson County company, seeking $1.19 million in damages

The PGA Tour has filed a lawsuit against a Johnson County company that has served as the title sponsor of the annual Web.com Tour in Kansas City.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas, alleges Digital Ally in Johnson County has failed to pay tens of thousands of dollars in sponsorship fees as part of an agreement signed in 2015.
The company, Digital Ally, is based in Lenexa. It manufactures in-car and body-worn cameras primarily for law enforcement agencies, fire departments and emergency medical services.
According to the lawsuit, the company was required to pay the PGA Tour $190,000 of the annual sponsorship fee 30 days before the 2017 Web.com Tour golf tournament.
It was also required to pay $150,000 of the sponsorship fee for the 2018 tournament, the lawsuit said.
The PGA Tour said the sponsor didn’t make the payments, and by Jan. 12, it said, the PGA Tour gave Digital Ally written notice that it was terminating the agreement.
The PGA Tour has scheduled its next Web.com Tour stop May 6-12 at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City.
“Tour at all material times performed or substantially performed the essential and/or significant requirements of the Agreement and at all times has acted in good faith,” PGA Tour said in its complaint. “Digital Ally materially breached the Agreement by failing to pay sponsorship fees owed under the terms of the Agreement.”
The PGA Tour is seeking $1.19 million in damages, and has requested a jury trial in the case.
The Star has reached out to Digital Ally for comment on the suit.
