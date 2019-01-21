Man injured in dirt bike crash in Arenacross event has died of his injuries

A 26-year-old dirt bike rider who crashed at an indoor motocross event Friday night at the Hale Arena in the American Royal Center later died of his injuries, according to a Facebook post Monday night.
Clayton Haney of Excelsior Springs was participating in the Nitro Arenacross Nationals on an off-road motorcycle when left the dirt track approaching a curb an hit a cinderblock wall.
“It would be Clayton’s final race as he crashed during the race and his injuries were just too much to overcome,” posted Bryan Jackson, who identified himself as the Nitro AX tour chaplin. “From my understanding, Clayton was a believer and we all can take comfort in that — Praise God.”
Police said Haney was wearing a helmet. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
On its website, the Nitro Arenacross tour is described as a show featuring races and stunts from top riders across the country.
“All of the family here at Nitro is heartbroken over this accident,” Jackson’s post said. “He (Haney) was one of us, one of the many families that make Nitro what it is. We all realize and accept that we participate and enjoy a sport that is dangerous, but that doesn’t mean any of us are numb to the hurt that comes knocking at times. In fact, I believe in many ways the hurt and pain of our sport grows us to be some of the most compassionate people around.”
