Local

Kansas City-area motocross rider seriously injured in crash during Friday night event

By Kaitlyn Schwers

January 19, 2019 05:49 PM

The Nitro Areneacross Facebook page said it planned to continue its Saturday, Jan. 19 event as scheduled at the Hale Arena in Kansas City after a rider was seriously injured during its event Friday, Jan. 18. It asked to event-goers to keep the rider in their prayers.
The Nitro Areneacross Facebook page said it planned to continue its Saturday, Jan. 19 event as scheduled at the Hale Arena in Kansas City after a rider was seriously injured during its event Friday, Jan. 18. It asked to event-goers to keep the rider in their prayers. Motorhead Events - Nitro Arenacross Facebook
The Nitro Areneacross Facebook page said it planned to continue its Saturday, Jan. 19 event as scheduled at the Hale Arena in Kansas City after a rider was seriously injured during its event Friday, Jan. 18. It asked to event-goers to keep the rider in their prayers. Motorhead Events - Nitro Arenacross Facebook

A 26-year-old dirt bike rider was seriously injured during an indoor motocross event Friday night at the Hale Arena at the American Royal Center, Kansas City police said.

The rider, from Excelsior Springs, was participating in the Nitro Arenacross Nationals when he crashed during the event.

Police said the rider, on a KTM off-road motorcycle, was approaching a curve when he left the dirt track and struck a cinderblock wall.

The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to an hospital. He was listed in critical condition as of Saturday morning, police said.

The event was scheduled to run on Friday and Saturday in Kansas City.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Nitro Areneacross, promoted by Motorhead Events LLC, said it planned to continue the remainder of Friday’s event on Saturday morning and run the Saturday night event as scheduled.

“As for the injured rider, the family has asked us to respect their privacy and to not post,” it said on Facebook. “Everyone just keep them in your prayers!”

On its website, the Nitro Arenacross tour is described as show featuring races and stunts from top riders across the country.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017. She can be reached at 816-234-7909.

  Comments  