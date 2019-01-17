Coach’s alleged sexual misconduct suspected by many in Harrisonville school: lawsuit

A lawsuit has been filed against the Harrisonville School District over an alleged sexual relationship between a student and a school staff member.

The staff member, who has since resigned, was Joseph Dahman, the son of Frank Dahman, who was superintendent of schools when the alleged incidents occurred in 2016 and 2017.

Joseph Dahman, who was also a coach, resigned his position at Harrisonville High School after the allegations came to light in 2017. Frank Dahman retired last year.

The lawsuit was filed in Cass County Circuit Court on behalf of a girl, identified only as Jane Doe, who was 14 when she began attending the school in the 2016-2017 school year.

According to the suit, Dahman allegedly had an inappropriate sexual relationship with the girl that involved the sharing of pornographic images, use of illegal substances and sexual contact.

The sexual contact occurred on school grounds, in Dahman’s vehicle and at his house, the lawsuit alleges.

The suit also alleges that Dahman had inappropriate relationships with other students, although it does not provide details.

A number of teachers and administrators became suspicious that Doe and Dahman spent a lot of time together, and several made comments to the girl about it.

She told several people, including the superintendent, that Dahman was her best friend, according to the suit.

But none of those people intervened or reported it, the lawsuit says.

In August 2017, administrators questioned the girl about her relationship with Joseph Dahman and took her cellphone to look for text messages between them.

She told them about the relationship and police were called.

After an investigation, Harrisonville police submitted the case to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Harrisonville police officials have said they are “extremely frustrated” that Joseph Dahman was not charged.

Shortly after the allegations came to light, the suit alleges, a teacher “announced” to some students that Doe and Dahman were involved in an inappropriate relationship.

The girl then was “harassed, bullied and teased” by other students to such an extent that she was forced to leave school and finish her studies through online courses.

The treatment has resulted in her needing counseling, therapy and psychological treatment.

Besides the school district and both Joseph and Frank Dahman, the suit names as defendants several teachers and administrators.

A spokeswoman for the district said Thursday that they could not comment because the case involves personnel and legal matters. Joseph Dahman did not return a message seeking comment for this story.