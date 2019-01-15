Olathe woman dies from injuries after SUV crashes into pond

A 61-year-old Olathe woman has died of injuries she suffered last week when her SUV crashed and ended up submerged in a pond off of College Boulevard near Lone Elm Road, police said Tuesday.

Helen Riddle apparently suffered a medical emergency before the crash, Olathe police said.

Riddle was driving west on College when her SUV struck a passenger car at Lone Elm Jan. 10. Her vehicle continued west, leaving the roadway and crashing through a fence into the pond.

Rescue crews pulled Riddle from the vehicle and a dive team searched the water to confirm that no one else had been in the SUV. She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, but she died of the injuries a day later.