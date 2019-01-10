Woman rescued from SUV that crashed into an Olathe pond

A woman is in critical condition after police and fire crews rescued her from an SUV that crashed into an Olathe pond Thursday morning.
Investigators are trying to determine how the woman’s SUV crashed through a fence and dove into the water off of College Boulevard east of Lone Elm Road.
Crews rushed to the scene about 10:15 a.m. and police shut down the westbound lanes of College Boulevard.
Olathe and Lenexa fire departments arrived first and pulled the woman from the vehicle. An Overland Park dive team joined in searching the pond for any other victims, but none were found.
The weather was challenging, said Olathe Police Sgt. Logan Bonney. There was some ice on the pond and a tent at the scene protected paramedics who arrived to help the divers.
Police are looking for witnesses to help investigators determine the cause of the crash. Anyone with information can call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.
