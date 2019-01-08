Bob Hawley, steamboat Arabia excavator, dies at age of 89, museum announces

Harland “Bob” Hawley — known for his work excavating a massive sunken steamboat displayed at the Arabia Steamboat Museum in Kansas City — died Monday at the age of 89, according to an obituary posted on the museum’s Facebook page.

Hawley, who lived in Independence, was considered a key figure in the recovery of steamboat Arabia, the museum said.

The steamboat, carrying about 200 pounds of cargo, hit a tree snag and sank in the Missouri River near the city in 1856. In 1988, the sunken boat and its lost cargo was found and recovered with the help of the Hawley family, and by 1991, the Arabia Steamboat Museum opened to the public.

The museum’s collection of artifacts “stands as a lasting legacy of the determination and self-confidence for which Bob Hawley was so well known,” his obituary said.

“His gentle and kind demeanor was magnetic. He was a perceptive and thoughtful man whose wise council was highly regarded. Clever in the way of mechanical ingenuity, he was able to build or repair most any piece of equipment and made his living doing just that,” the obituary continued.

A visitation is scheduled for Hawley from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the museum, located at 400 Grand Blvd. in the City Market.

The funeral service is set 10 a.m. Friday at Speaks Funeral Home, 18020 E. 39th St. S. in Independence.