Police identify 72-year-old Olathe woman killed in crash with semi-truck

Police have released the name of a 72-year-old woman who died Monday after a crash with a semi-truck in Olathe.

Carol Massieon of Olathe was westbound on West 133rd Street about 10:18 a.m. when she entered the intersection at Pflumm and crashed into the trailer of a southbound semi-truck, police said.

Massieon was taken to an area hospital where she died.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.