Local

Police identify 72-year-old Olathe woman killed in crash with semi-truck

By Joe Robertson

January 08, 2019 05:46 PM

Olathe police identified a 72-year-old woman who died in a crash at West 133rd Street and South Pflumm Road Jan. 7 as Carol Massieon of Olathe. This Google Maps image was taken in May 2012.
Olathe police identified a 72-year-old woman who died in a crash at West 133rd Street and South Pflumm Road Jan. 7 as Carol Massieon of Olathe. This Google Maps image was taken in May 2012. Google Maps
Olathe police identified a 72-year-old woman who died in a crash at West 133rd Street and South Pflumm Road Jan. 7 as Carol Massieon of Olathe. This Google Maps image was taken in May 2012. Google Maps

Police have released the name of a 72-year-old woman who died Monday after a crash with a semi-truck in Olathe.

Carol Massieon of Olathe was westbound on West 133rd Street about 10:18 a.m. when she entered the intersection at Pflumm and crashed into the trailer of a southbound semi-truck, police said.

Massieon was taken to an area hospital where she died.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

local

Joe Robertson

Joe Robertson specializes in reporting on criminal and social justice. He works to tell the stories behind the stories, while covering breaking news of all kinds. 816-234-4789

  Comments  