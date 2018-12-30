Local

KC police identify man killed in motorcycle crash on Missouri 210

By Joe Robertson

December 30, 2018 09:28 PM

Kansas City police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri 210 near North Eldon Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital, but later died. This is a Google Maps view of the area from 2018.
Kansas City police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri 210 near North Eldon Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital, but later died. This is a Google Maps view of the area from 2018. Google Maps
Kansas City police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri 210 near North Eldon Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital, but later died. This is a Google Maps view of the area from 2018. Google Maps

Police released the identity of a man who died in a motorcycle crash near Ameristar Casino the day after Christmas.

Richard Williamson, 35, was traveling east on Missouri 210 at Eldon Road on a black Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 26 when a car made a left turn in front of him, police reported.

Williamson tried to avoid the car, but hit the car’s side and was thrown from his bike and hit by an SUV that was traveling east on 210 and was unable to stop.

Williamson was taken to a hospital where he died. Drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

local

  Comments  