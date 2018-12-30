KC police identify man killed in motorcycle crash on Missouri 210

Police released the identity of a man who died in a motorcycle crash near Ameristar Casino the day after Christmas.

Richard Williamson, 35, was traveling east on Missouri 210 at Eldon Road on a black Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 26 when a car made a left turn in front of him, police reported.

Williamson tried to avoid the car, but hit the car’s side and was thrown from his bike and hit by an SUV that was traveling east on 210 and was unable to stop.

Williamson was taken to a hospital where he died. Drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.