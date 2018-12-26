One dead after motorcycle and vehicle crash on Missouri 210, KC police say

Kansas City police said one person died following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle near Ameristar Casino & Hotel Wednesday evening.
Officers were dispatched to the crash scene at 5:24 p.m. on Missouri 210 near North Eldon Avenue in the Northland.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
