Driver killed in Cass County crash identified as 31-year-old from Drexel

By Kaitlyn Schwers

December 27, 2018 07:11 PM

A driver who died in crash in rural Cass County last week has been identified as 31-year-old Brenton R. Walker, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Thursday.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 21 near Cleveland at Y highway and State Line Road.

Walker, of Drexel, was killed when his SUV struck the tire of a combine being pulled by a truck.

He was the only person in the SUV at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.

The driver of the truck was not reported injured.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Cleveland Police Department assisted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

