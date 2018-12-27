Dinosaur exhibit at Union Station to roar back to life Thursday after a water leak

The dinosaur exhibit at Union Station will reopen Thursday after a water leak forced an unexpected closure on Wednesday, the station announced on Facebook and Twitter:
“Dinosaurs Revealed at Union Station WILL REOPEN Thursday morning at 10:00am. A water leak earlier today forced us to close the gallery for the afternoon in order to dry our wooden floors. Please note that NO DINOSAURS ESCAPED during this incident and no parts of this blockbuster exhibition were damaged. Your prehistoric journey into the mystery of these massive creatures begins again tomorrow. Over 123,000 guests have already visited. We can’t wait to see you!”
