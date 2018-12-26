Here’s why Union Station’s dinosaur exhibit had to shut down Wednesday

The “Dinosaurs Revealed” exhibit on the lowest level of Union Station was closed unexpectedly Wednesday due to a water leak from the floor above.

Officials hoped to reopen the popular exhibit featuring 26 animatronic dinosaurs on Thursday.

“The exhibit was closed around noon as a result of a small water heater failing on the floor above,” station spokesman Michael Tritt told The Star. “There were at least several gallons that went through to the (exhibit) level.”

The objects in the exhibit were not damaged or threatened.

“But because we’ve got a wooden floor in the gallery, it wasn’t as simple as just mopping up the floor,” Tritt said, explaining that officials didn’t want the flooring to warp.

Union Station was using air blowers to dry the floor Wednesday afternoon.

About 123,000 people have seen the dinosaur exhibit since it opened June 30.

Other attractions at Union Station, including Science City, remained open. The Christmas decorations and the model train display will remain through Jan. 6.

The station announced the dinosaur closure on Twitter:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Dinosaurs Revealed has had to close for the day and will not be open on Wednesday, December 26. We hope to re-open the exhibition on Thursday. Please watch for an updated announcement.”





This has not been a good week for dinosaurs in Kansas City. On Sunday, the second annual “March of the Dinosaurs” on the Country Club Plaza was shut down by Kansas City police, who said so many costumed participants were creating a safety hazard. The event’s organizer said he would apply for the proper permits next year.