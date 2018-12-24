Local

‘March of the Dinosaurs’ on the Plaza delights shoppers —but not the police

By Matt Campbell

December 24, 2018 11:39 AM

Dinosaurs descend on the Plaza two days before Christmas

Dozens of dinosaurs roamed and waddled around the Country Club Plaza on their second annual march, surprising and delighting shoppers and visitors to the Plaza.
By
Up Next
Dozens of dinosaurs roamed and waddled around the Country Club Plaza on their second annual march, surprising and delighting shoppers and visitors to the Plaza.
By

Are the marching dinosaurs going to go extinct?

It seems the second annual “March of the Dinosaurs” Sunday on the Country Club Plaza got shut down.

Something about a permit. Something about disrupting traffic.

Organizer Jacob Honnold posted on Facebook that police are going to be sending him a ticket “once they’ve figured out the proper verbiage (because writing tickets for Dinos isn’t something they normally do.)”

A Kansas City police spokesman told The Star on Monday that he would look into the matter.

Misty Honnold posted that she would bet more than 100 dinos responded to her son’s call to march on the Plaza.

Several people offered to help pay any fine.

“If this is wrong, I don’t want to be right,” posted Donna Trussell.

Other comments:

“It was a perfect day for a march. I enjoyed it. Thanks for organizing a fun, light hearted, drama free event. That is until it was shut down.”

“Also tell the judge that a Pokemon go group for 100 people likes to meet on the streets of the plaza. They jaywalk, and are rude. How come they don’t get a ticket?”

“I wasn’t able to have my costume, but I was there and the smiles and joy that this brought to everyone was amazing! Sign me up to help with the ticket as well!”

Jacob Honnold vowed, “Next year we’ll make sure to do it the legal way (whether it’s at the Plaza or somewhere else.)

Roar!

Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell has been a news reporter for The Kansas City Star since 1982. He can be reached at 816-234-4902.

  Comments  