Police ID man killed in Saturday rollover crash in Kansas City, Kan.

A man who died after a rollover crash in Kansas City, Kan., on Saturday was identified by police as 18-year-old Orlin Peraza of Kansas City, Kan.
Police said Peraza was traveling south on 18th Street Expressway near Steel Road when he tried to change lanes and struck another vehicle. Peraza lost control of his vehicle, and it left the road and overturned in a ditch. He died at a hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle also was the sole occupant and was not injured.
