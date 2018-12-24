Local

Police ID man killed in Saturday rollover crash in Kansas City, Kan.

By Matt Campbell

December 24, 2018 01:35 PM

A man who died after a rollover crash in Kansas City, Kan., on Saturday was identified by police as 18-year-old Orlin Peraza of Kansas City, Kan.

Police said Peraza was traveling south on 18th Street Expressway near Steel Road when he tried to change lanes and struck another vehicle. Peraza lost control of his vehicle, and it left the road and overturned in a ditch. He died at a hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle also was the sole occupant and was not injured.

Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell has been a news reporter for The Kansas City Star since 1982. He can be reached at 816-234-4902.

