Driver trying to change lanes dies after KCK rollover

A man died Saturday morning from injuries suffered in a rollover crash in Kansas City, Kan.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the driver of a white Toyota heading south on 18th Street Expressway near Steele Road struck another vehicle while attempting to change lanes, police said. The driver of the white car lost control, left the roadway and flipped into a ditch, landing upside-down.

The driver was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries. His identity was withheld pending notification of relatives. No other person was in the car.

The driver of the other vehicle also was the sole occupant and was not injured.

Police said there was no reason to believe the collision involved any criminal intent.