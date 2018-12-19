Despite witnesses’ lifesaving efforts, 77-year-old man hit by car died in Lenexa

A 77-year-old Lenexa man died at the scene Tuesday night after he was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in the 7500 block of Pflumm Road, police said.

Wednesday police identified the victim as Ronald G. Roberts. Witnesses to the crash tried lifesaving measures, police said, but paramedics arrived and soon pronounced Roberts dead.

Police think Roberts was crossing from west to east when he was hit by a southbound car on Pflumm. The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with investigating officers.