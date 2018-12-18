Local

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Lenexa, police say

Police in Lenexa were called to the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday night.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. on Pflumm Road near 75th Terrace.

Lenexa police said a male pedestrian was crossing Pflumm Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released, though police said he was in his 70s.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and was cooperating in the investigation, according to Officer Danny Chavez, a police spokesman.

Part of Pflumm Road was closed Tuesday night as police investigated. Shawnee police were helping at the scene.

