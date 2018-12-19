Police identify Overland Park woman killed in crash while exiting from U.S. 69

A 19-year-old Overland Park woman killed when her car crashed into a concrete wall while exiting from U.S. 69 late Monday has been identified as Alia M. Calvert, police said Wednesday.
Calvert was exiting from southbound U.S. 69 at College Boulevard when the 1999 Toyota Camry she was driving struck a wall shortly after 11 p.m., according to police. Calvert was killed in the crash.
Further details of what led up to the crash were not released by police. The crash remains under investigation.
