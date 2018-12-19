Local

Police identify Overland Park woman killed in crash while exiting from U.S. 69

By Robert A. Cronkleton

December 19, 2018 09:55 AM

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident

Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.
By
Up Next
Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.
By

A 19-year-old Overland Park woman killed when her car crashed into a concrete wall while exiting from U.S. 69 late Monday has been identified as Alia M. Calvert, police said Wednesday.

Calvert was exiting from southbound U.S. 69 at College Boulevard when the 1999 Toyota Camry she was driving struck a wall shortly after 11 p.m., according to police. Calvert was killed in the crash.

Further details of what led up to the crash were not released by police. The crash remains under investigation.

  Comments  