Overland Park woman is killed in crash on U.S. 69 and College Boulevard

A 19-year-old Overland Park woman was killed late Monday in a wreck near U.S. 69 and College Boulevard, according to the Overland Park Police Department.
The 1999 Toyota Camry the woman was driving struck a concrete wall while exiting the southbound lane of U.S. 69.
The wreck was reported shortly after 11 p.m. No other details were immediately available.
The woman’s name was not immediately released.
